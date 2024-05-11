Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.77

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 499471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

