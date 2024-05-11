Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.77

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 499471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.