Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 192307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,380,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,399,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $7,093,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 316,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

