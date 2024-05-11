Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Teekay Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.27. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.