Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 96903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

