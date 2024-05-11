TELUS Co. (T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 2nd

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.389 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$22.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.37. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.12 and a 12-month high of C$27.85. The firm has a market cap of C$32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0008941 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.27.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

