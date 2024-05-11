TELUS Co. (TU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TELUS has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 127.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.6%.

TELUS stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

