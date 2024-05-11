Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TME. Bank of America increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

