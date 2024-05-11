Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TME opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TME
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent Music Entertainment Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.