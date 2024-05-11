Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

