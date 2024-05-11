Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Textron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Textron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

