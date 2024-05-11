The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1,181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

