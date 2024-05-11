The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

The GEO Group stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in The GEO Group by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,369 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

