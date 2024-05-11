The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.21

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.21 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 115.20 ($1.45). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 115.20 ($1.45), with a volume of 244,504 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 121 ($1.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.72 million, a PE ratio of -2,304.00, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

