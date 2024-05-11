The Swatch Group AG (SWGAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on May 30th

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Swatch Group Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.