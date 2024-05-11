The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Toro by 1,204.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

