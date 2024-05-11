TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TKO Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

TKO opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.06 and a beta of 1.03. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 280.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in TKO Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after purchasing an additional 283,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

