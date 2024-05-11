TMC the metals (TMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TMC the metals Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.74. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.20.
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
