TMC the metals (TMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.74. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TMC the metals Company Profile

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.