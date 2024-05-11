Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 1st

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

TSQ opened at $12.18 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 75.73% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

TSQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Townsquare Media

In other news, CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $4,837,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,135 shares in the company, valued at $26,439,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $4,837,951.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,439,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,886,934 shares of company stock worth $35,653,276. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

See Also

