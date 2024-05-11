Traders Purchase Large Volume of Energy Transfer Call Options (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,062,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,571% compared to the average volume of 56,177 call options.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ET opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

