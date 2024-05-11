TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,310.49 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.05 and a 12-month high of $1,330.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,222.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,087.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.