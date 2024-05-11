TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $418,570.02 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $418,570.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,750.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.