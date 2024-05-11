Truist Financial Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

