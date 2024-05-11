Truist Financial Cuts Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $26.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.63.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,033.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $100,000.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $207,033.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,510 shares of company stock worth $103,685. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.