TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.97

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 32034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,642 shares of company stock worth $480,017. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $233,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

