Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in April

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Tyro Payments has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

