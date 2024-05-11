Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in April

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tyro Payments Price Performance
Tyro Payments stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Tyro Payments has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.
Tyro Payments Company Profile
