Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 13th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.65 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.