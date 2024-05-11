UBS Group Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $19.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 2.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,662,460. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $9,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $6,750,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $4,631,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179,998 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

