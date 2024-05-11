UBS Group Cuts Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $13.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Portillo’s has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $737.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 700,583 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,495,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,413,000 after buying an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after buying an additional 286,618 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 334,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

