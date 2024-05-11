UBS Group Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $148.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

