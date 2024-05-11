UBS Group Raises ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $158.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT stock opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. ITT has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $139.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

