UBS Group Trims Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price to $92.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.36.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 761.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celsius by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.