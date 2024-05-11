UBS Group Trims Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price to $26.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLYW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,646 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 129.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 56.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Flywire by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,553,000 after purchasing an additional 872,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

