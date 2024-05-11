UBS Group Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $27.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.90.

GO opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $301,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

