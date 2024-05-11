UBS Group Trims New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price to $6.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMT opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.02.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.