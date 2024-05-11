Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.
UDMY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Udemy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.87 on Friday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.12.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
