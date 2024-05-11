UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.