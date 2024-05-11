Union Pacific Co. (UNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.17 and its 200-day moving average is $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

