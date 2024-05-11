uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2028 earnings at $2.74 EPS.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%.
Get Our Latest Research Report on uniQure
uniQure Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. uniQure has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.
Institutional Trading of uniQure
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.