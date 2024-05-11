Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.68

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 2134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $662.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 214,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 98,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 82,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 78.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 79,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

