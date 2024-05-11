Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Underperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.78.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Upstart has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $1,750,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 173.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upstart by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

