Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of HP by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,736 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 262,099 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

