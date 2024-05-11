Van ECK Associates Corp Has $626,000 Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 28,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 133,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $80.07 and a one year high of $144.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

