Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $853,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $22,906,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $2,876,462.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,291.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $2,876,462.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,291.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,365 shares of company stock valued at $70,194,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.