Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.