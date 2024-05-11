Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $40.58.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.