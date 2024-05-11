Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VERA opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

