Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.90

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 11798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

Verra Mobility Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.