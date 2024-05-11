Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $695.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.21 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

