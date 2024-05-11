Vicente Tome Sells 1,990 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total transaction of C$148,812.20.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QSR opened at C$100.16 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$84.73 and a 1-year high of C$112.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.45.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.784 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

