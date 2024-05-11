Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VPG opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $427.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.25. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 75,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

