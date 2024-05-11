Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20, reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,466,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,362,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,046. Insiders own 30.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

